Jammu | Sarwal Hospital Granted Quality Certification Under LaQShya Programme

JAMMU, July 29: JAMMU, July 29: The Labour Room and Maternity OT of the Government Hospital Sarwal has been granted the Quality Certification under the LaQshya programme.

The LaQshya Programme, also known as the Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative, certifies medical institutions for their quality of labor rooms and maternity operation theaters (OTs). The National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) assess the quality of these areas, and facilities that score at least 70% are certified as LaQshya certified.

