Oshane, Holder bundle out Pakistan for 105

NOTTINGHAM: Brilliant bowling performance by Oshane Thomas (4/27) and Jason Holder (3/47) helped West Indies to restricted Pakistan to a low total of 105 runs in the second World Cup match here at Trent Bridge on Friday.

After put into bat, Pakistan didn’t get of to a great start as Caribbean bowler Sheldon Cottrell struck and sent Imam-ul-Haq back to the hut on a score of two runs in the 3rd over.

Fakhar Zaman played few shots with Babar Azam but he couldn’t able to stretch his inning further and on a score of 22 runs he was sent to pavilion by Andre Russell. Russell bowled a superb bouncer right on the body, Zaman looked to pull it but got a top edge onto the grill and unluckily the ball hit the leg and middle stump.

Within 10 overs, Pakistan lost three wickets on a score of 45 runs. Haris Sohail too failed to contribute and on a score of just eight, Russell grabbed his second wicket as he dismissed Sohail.

Later Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed took the charge but he too failed to support the batsmen on other end and walked to pavilion on a score just eights runs off 12 balls. He was caught by Shai Hope on Jason Holder’s ball.

With Ahmed dismissal, hope of scoring a decent total also came to an end as from there none of the batsmen contributed much and the team was all out on a mere total of 105 runs.

For West Indies, Jason Holder took four wickets. Oshane Thomas took three wickets, while Andre Russell grabbed two wickets. Sheldon Cottrell claimed one wicket.(AGENCIES)