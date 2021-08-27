Osama’s involvement in 9/11 attacks were never proven: Taliban

Washington, Aug 27:Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that Osama bin Laden’s role in the September 11, 2001 attacks were never proven and hence there was no justification for the US led invasion of Afghanistan to take place the same year, Dawn reported on Friday.

Zabihullah made these claims during an interview with NBC Nightly News, less than two weeks after the Taliban captured Kabul. He however, said that the Taliban will not allow Al Qaeda or any other terrorist group to use Afghanistan for carrying out attacks on the United States and its allies. (UNI)