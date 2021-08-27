Blinken, Raab discuss joint counterterrorism efforts after Kabul attacks

Washington, Aug 27: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have held a phone conversation to discuss joint counterterrorism efforts following a series of deadly attacks in Kabul, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said.

On Thursday, at least four blasts targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to The Wall Street Journal, at least 103 people ? 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen ? have been killed in the attacks, while other media report about more than 150 injured people. (UNI)