Orientation program of 2nd batch of IPM concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The final day of the three-day orientation program for IPM-02 started with the last session of yoga and meditation at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu.

Gautam Verma conducted the session for students under the program ‘Maximize happiness and Mindfulness’.

The pre-lunch session comprised of inbound and outbound activities for students facilitated by faculty members from the OB and HR area. The activities showcased the importance of teamwork and team coordination.

The post-lunch witnessed a session by Rashmeet Kaur, District Youth Officer, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports who is also an alumnus of IIM Jammu. Her session focused on what a Government sector job post-MBA means. She illustrated various facts by giving instances from her own life, and the session was very engaging and enlightening.

The valedictory session of the orientation program began with the Program Summary by Dr Kapil Manohar Gumte, Chairperson IPM, IIM Jammu.

It was followed by brief orientation remarks by Prof Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu who welcomed the incoming batch to the IIM Jammu family and urged each one of them to take responsibility and contribute to the IIM Jammu family.

Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu provided a detailed insight into the expectations of the students towards the course and the Institute through his speech. He advised the students to make the best out of the course, and the faculty provided to them. He urged the students to enjoy their study and their sports while on the ground.

The session then witnessed a speech by the chief guest for the valedictory session, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education. He urged the students to become good human beings apart during their course of the professional journey ahead.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Pankaj K Agarwal, Chairperson Executive Education, IIM Jammu.