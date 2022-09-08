Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Sheikh Abdullah on his death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah led party rank and file in offering Fatiha and floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 40th death anniversary, here today.

Dr Abdullah, while paying glowing tributes to late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah said Sher-e-Kashmir’s struggles and sacrifices for the dignity of this beleaguered region and its people need to be emulated to take it out of the throes of divisive politics and sinister plans of political disempowerment.

“Sher-e-Kashmir’s life was a valiant story of selfless leadership. He fought for the political rights and dignity of his people till his last breath. He chose prison over power for his people and it is this sense of sacrifice and courage that needs to be instilled in our youth for the future of our region,” he said.

Vice president Omar Abdullah said, “Sher-e-Kashmir’s legacy denotes J&K’s high traits of pluralistic ethos and inclusiveness. He nurtured and strengthened this characteristic and cemented the bonds of love between various sections of the society and different regions of J&K,” Omar said.

Meanwhile, a function was also held in Jammu to pay tribute to Sher-e-Kashmir at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan Jammu, wherein Provincial president, Rattan Lal Gupta said the best tribute to the leader of masses will be to strengthen Hindu, Muslim, Sikh amity, which is central to glorious fabric of the J&K.

Senior leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra said the Party has inherited the legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir and is committed to bequeath it to posterity by setting an example of fighting the divisive and disruptive elements tooth and nail.

Mubarak Gul, former Minister said that upholding the cherished slogan of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian and Buddhist unity was the biggest and most befitting tribute to Sheikh Sahib, especially as there was grave threat from those who were trading religion for their political sustenance.

Provincial secretary, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed said that J&K is the only State across the country where people have a roof over their heads.

Former Minister, Sajjad A Kichloo recalled the relentless efforts of the towering leader in forging bonds of amity between various segments of the society, while Bimla Luthra said late Sher-e-Kashmir’s overall development for women folk in the State during his tenure as CM were iconic.

Senior Party office bearers, former Ministers and activists also paid rich tributes to late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 40th death anniversary at both Jammu and Kashmir.