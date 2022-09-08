Div Com reviews arrangements for Navratra Festival at Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 8: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the arrangements for smooth conduct of annual Navratra festival in Katra here at a meeting of concerned officers.

The meeting was informed that the nine day festival would commence on September 26, 2022 and culminate on October 4, 2022.

The inaugural function of the festival has been proposed to be held at Yog Ashram Ground Katra followed by Shobha Yatra and a grand event showcasing the culture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and India as a whole.

The Director Tourism presented a detailed report on the programmes scheduled and the activities to be held during the festival and preparations being put in place for the same. Threadbare discussions were held on each activity/event, while seeking suggestions from the stakeholders.

The Divisional Commissioner took a detailed review of the proposed beautification plan of the town, provisions for sanitation, essential services, traffic management and emergency services. He issued instructions to the concerned officers for ensuring sanitation from Domel to Katra Town during Navratra days.

He also reviewed in detail the arrangements for congregational programmes like ‘Prabhat Pheris’, ‘Mata ki Kahani’ recitation, Devotional Song Competition, Dangal and other cultural items. It was informed that the tourism department has decided to introduce the Gharwa Night event to add diverse dimensions to the religious cum cultural event.

It was informed that the Mata ki Kahani show will be held twice a day. This year Ram Leela will also be presented daily at Government Higher Secondary School Katra from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Several other events have been proposed to be held during the festival days, including All India Devotional song performance, Bhagwat Katha, folk festival, Hasya Vyang, Wrestling Competition and variety of cultural programmes.

The Div Com also stressed on enhancing the festive ambiance of the event and directed the Tourism Department and Municipal Committee Katra to erect Gateways and ornamental illuminations at Katra to Domel, main road Katra, bus stand Katra, Raghunath Bazar and other prominent locations.

The Municipal Committee was asked to ensure proper sanitation of Katra town with illumination for overall beautification of the town. He stressed on proper regulation of traffic, fool proof security, maintenance of roads, streets, beautification of shops/ market, sanitation of Katra town etc.

The CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine Board was asked to hold a review meeting with all the stakeholders for finalizing the arrangements.

Among others, CEO SMVD Shrine Board, Anshul Garg; DIG Udhampur-Reasi Mohammad Suleman; Director Tourism Vivekanand Rai; DC Reasi, Babila Rakwal; Joint Director Information, Sapna Kotwal senior officers of police and civil administration, representatives of different religious organizations, besides elected members of Katra Municipal Committee, Presidents of Market associations and other eminent citizens among others were also present at the meeting.