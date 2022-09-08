DSSP holds rally in Bishnah town

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) held a rally in Bishnah town as part of its Jan Samparak Abhiyaan, here today.

The rally started from Bari Brahmana and culminated at Bishnah while passing through various adjoining villages including Palli, Kanaal, Patyari and Sultanpur, where thousands of youth gave rousing reception to former Minister and founder of the DSSP, Choudhary Lal Singh.

While addressing the gathering, Ch. Lal Singh lambasted the Government for its anti farmers, anti labourers and anti youth policies which has brought to halt the socio economic development of the whole Jammu region.

“The bureaucracy under the present regime is going scot free and there is no control upon them .The strength of the local officers have been intentionally marginalized and outsiders are doing open loot of the J&K resources,” alleged former Minister Ch Lal Singh.

He also expressed shock and anguishes over the nonchalant attitude of the Government and alleged that youth are being cane charged for their democratic rights and warned the administration to declare holiday on 23rd September as per the commitment of the Government, failing which the DSSP shall not refrain to take extreme step and may stall the entire Jammu.

Dr Hari Dutt Shishu, general secretary, Advocate BS Jamwal, Prof HR Sharma, KD Singh, Basant Saini, Rahul Sharma, Rajinder Gupta and others were present during the rally in Bishnah.