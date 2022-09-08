Jagadguru Shankaracharya, bollywood actor meet LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 8: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Amritanand Dev Teerthji Maharaj, Peethaadheeshwar, Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham today met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

Shankaracharya Swami Ji discussed with the Lt Governor about the restoration of various places of spiritual and heritage importance, including Shankarpal at Dachigam, and other concerning issues of Sharda Sarvagya Peeth in Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is making dedicated efforts for conservation and preservation of spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir. Prominent spiritual and religious places in the UT are being identified for their restoration, he added.

Meanwhile, renowned Bollywood Actor and Film-maker, Sanjay Khan today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The veteran actor discussed with the Lt Governor about the promotion of film related activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is taking effective measures to create a vibrant film ecosystem to bring back the golden era of filmmaking in J&K. Key endeavours like New Film Policy, developing better facilities are aimed at transforming J&K into the most preferred film shooting destination, he added.