Opposition parties protest against Delimitation report

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: Several non- BJP opposition parties and social organisations today jointly held a strong protest demonstration and silent dharna în front of the office of Election Commission, here today, seeking rejection of the Delimitation report, terming it as biased, politically motivated and against basic norms and ground situations of connectivity and contiguity.

The senior leaders of main Opposition parties including Congress, National Conference, PDP, CPIM, CPI, IDP, Shiv Sena , Akali Dal (Badal), ANC attended în good number besides some social organisations like Statehood Mission, Deshbhagat Yaadgar Committee, JMF and others, which was coordinated by All parties United Morcha (APUM).

The protestors raised slogans and carried play cards against the Delimitation Commission and demanded rejection of Delimitation report terming it totally biased and politically motivated at behest of ruling BJP and against all basic norms and ground realities of geography, topography, population and other physical features and public convenience.

Later, briefing the media, leaders of different political parties rejected the Delimitation report in one voice and said that their joint struggle shall continue against the biased report. The political parties have their respective stated positions on different issues but are unanimous in their opposition to the report of the delimitation, which is highly objectionable biased and contrary to the basic norms, said Sheikh Abdul Rehman (Ex-MP).

Ravinder Sharma-JKPCC chief spokesperson said that the report is not acceptable to almost all non-BJP political parties in the present form which needs to be reviewed before its acceptance, if the Govt is interested in doing justice to the people and hold free and fair elections. “We have raised our voice against it from a common platform to convey to the Centre that the report is highly controversial and not acceptable,” Sharma said.

Ram Pal, senior NC leader too criticized the report as totally biased and against the basic criteria of delimitation which has caused great injustice to the people of different areas, districts and regions at the behest of BJP.

PDP leaders Amrik Singh Reen echoed the same views and opposed the report on various grounds.

Prominent leaders who attended include Ved Mahajan (Ex- MLC), Shah Mohd Chaudhary, Vinod Sharma, Hari Singh Chib (Cong), Ram Paul-NC, Qazi Jalaluddin (NC), Amreek Singh Reen (PDP), Varinder Singh, Bhushan Dogra, Chattar Singh Saini, Ranbir Singh, Manish Sahni-Shiv Sena, Ashwani Pradhan, Mohinder Singh, Gian Singh, Sunil Dimple, Zaffar Sujah and Narinder Singh Kala and others.