Hirdesh visits Doda, reviews development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, May 17: Chief Electoral Officer and Commissioner Secretary, Transport, Hirdesh Kumar, who is also In-charge Administrative Secretary for Doda, today reviewed progress on development projects besides taking stock of district’s achievements recorded under various central and state sector schemes during the last financial year.

Among others present in the meeting were Transport Commissioner, Bhupinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Sharma, Additional District Development Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Chief Executive Officer, BDA, Project Officer, ICDS, General Manager, DIC, Superintendent Engineers JPDCL and Jal Shakti departments besides other concerned officers and officials.

During the meeting, DC presented achievements of the district registered during the last financial year besides highlighting action plan for the current financial year. He also informed about the physical and financial status of several major projects including GMC Doda and NHW projects.

Commissioner Secretary, while reviewing rural electrification, sought a detailed report from the project wing and JPDCL regarding left out un-electrified habitations. He asked the Jal Shakti department to speed up tendering process of all 189 schemes and ensure simultaneous tendering of the filtration plants and other allied works approved under JJM.

He also took stock of PMGSY and asked the officers to ensure all projects are completed by August 2022. He appreciated the local administration for achieving excellence at national level by being among the highest performing districts in the county.

Further, he also reviewed coverage under Ayushmaan Bharat, KCC, PM Kissan, Pensions, Scholarships, E- Shram, and various Social Security Schemes.

Meanwhile, Rural Development schemes like MGNREGA, 14th FC, SBM PMAY were also discussed besides holding deliberation on details of land identified for proposed Drivers training-cum- fitness institute.

Later, Administrative Secretary inspected GMC Doda’s main campus at Ghat and took stock of facilities available there.

He directed the executing agency to speed up the remaining works, start laying of boundary wall around the buildings so that safety of students and the assets as well is ensured.

He asked PDD and Jal Shakti departments to make reliable availability of electricity and drinking water in the campus till the dedicated sub station, water reservoir and pipeline is made operational.

DDC Chairman Doda, Dhananter Singh Kotwal, also met Hirdesh Kumar and discussed the development scenario besides highlighting issues requiring pursuance at the highest level.