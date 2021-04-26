Oppn levelling baseless charges on PM, stands exposed: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta today said that 551 oxygen (O2) generation plants across the nation by the PM Cares Fund is a befitting response to those who always raised fingers against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for usurping clandestinely the funds collected for the national cause.

The former Deputy Chief Minister was addressing residents of Trikuta Nagar area after launching development works in two separate development works at Friend’s Colony Ward 52 and Trikuta Nagar Ward 54 near here, today.

The senior BJP leader said that literally it is big slap on the face of those who raised unnecessary hue and cry and accused the Prime Minister of the country of siphoning the funds collected for the welfare of the people and betterment of the nation. He said when nation is facing alarming threat of COVID Pandemic it is unfortunate that opposition instead of joining hands with Government to defeat the pandemic are politicking over the issue.

Citing the announcement made by the Prime Minister’s Office, Kavinder said that 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants will be set up inside public health facilities across the country to boost availability of the life-saving gas amid its shortage in several states battling the COVID-19 surge.

Kavinder said that PMO has affirmed that PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for the installation of these plants with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi directing these plants should be made functional as soon as possible. “Those who were leveling baseless charges against PM Modi are now looking for veils to hide their faces”, he said adding that opposition always blows things out of proportions to get petty political mileage but this time the opponents have become flabbergasted as face saving has become almost impossible for them.

While interacting with people, Kavinder said that following SOPs and other guidelines still holds the key to keep the virus in dock. “Going for vaccine jabs as and when Government allows is the only fail safe remedy in sight as the experts in the field have assured that those who have got vaccinated are safe despite getting corona positive again”, he said and asked one and all to religiously follow what the Government is asking them to follow and have full faith in the words of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as India is fortunate enough to have such a dynamic and determined personality sitting at the helm of affairs.

Corporators Ajay Gupta and Neeraj Puri; Ward president Nitin Thappa, Dr Satish Attri, Amit Jamwal, T.R Sharma, VK Koul, S.L Sher, Darshan, Pawan Gupta, Ankush Choudary, Manmeet Singh and Rahul were among the prominent persons present on the occasion.27