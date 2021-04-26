IGP pins new rank to Inspector

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Inspector General of Police (now ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh pinned new rank of Inspector to his PA namely Rakesh Kumar Kapoor who has recently been promoted by the Police Headquarters, J&K.

The rank was pinned in a function held at Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ) Jammu this afternoon.

While felicitating the Inspector, Mukesh Singh congratulated the officer and advised him to continue doing work with more enthusiasm and highest degree of dedication.

IGP Jammu emphasized that the promotion not only upgrades the working status in the Police Department, but also adds more responsibilities and challenges in their new working field. He wished the officer good luck for a bright future.

Ashok Sharma, SO to IGP Jammu Zone and Janardhan Singh, DySP (S), Private Secretary to IGP Jammu were also present on the occasion.