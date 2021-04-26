Army’s Tiger Division pays tributes to heroes of 1971 war

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Commemorating the 50 years of 1971 war as “Swarnim Vijay Varsh”, the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal today arrived in Tiger Division, Jammu under aegis of Rising Star Corps.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was received at Tiger War Memorial, Jammu by Lt Col Rishma Sarin, wife of Martyr Maj Mohit Sharma, Ashok Chakra, Sena Medal.

The ceremony at Tiger War Memorial started with wreath laying by Maj Gen Neeraj Gosain, GOC Tiger Division, Brig NR Pandey, Brig GS Shan (Retd), veterans and the serving soldiers of Tiger Division. The General Officer interacted with all ranks and threw light on valour displayed by our brave soldiers during the 1971 Indo-Pak War for achieving historic victory. He also motivated troops to continue their relentless devotion in service of the Nation.

Lt Col Rishma Sarin paid tributes to heroes of 1971 War and also remembered the supreme sacrifice of her husband, Maj Mohit Sharma Ashok Chakra, Sena Medal in the line of duty in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was thereafter taken through Jammu city for the public to pay tributes to the heroes of 1971 Indo-Pak war, following the COVID protocols.