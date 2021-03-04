Only Modi Govt did justice to STs: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 4: Only Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government did justice with STs, said Ravinder Raina, president Jammu & Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while addressing the Working Committee meeting of BJP ST Morcha.

The meeting was led by ST Morcha president, Haroon Choudhary at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here.

It commenced with the welcome of Ravinder Raina. All Morcha in charge, Munish Sharma, Ex- Minister, Priya Sethi, president Haroon Choudhary, national secretary, Mushtaq Inqalabi, general secretary, ST Morcha Choudhary Roshan Hussain attended it.

BJP ST Morcha office bearers and district presidents, district parbharis, district general secretaries from all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir attended this meeting in which various communities related issues were discussed in presence of senior leaders.

Resolutions regarding the inclusion of Gojri language in 8th Schedule, nomination of VC Gujjar Board, and other issues were passed in the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, congratulated ST Morcha team for successfully conduct party programmes at different districts. He asked them to organize mass awareness programmes in order to ensure that the schemes of Centre and State Government reach to needy people. Previous Congress led Government have misused community for vote bank politics but now only Modi led Government did justice with the STs working on the policies at the ground level.

Ravinder Raina discussed the party’s ideology, principles and concepts and said that the party workers will have to focus on the welfare schemes and also said that our Government is progressing with various upliftment policies for all the sub sections within the ST community. He asked the ST Morcha leaders to more actively connect with the people of community.

Haroon Choudhary, in his presidential address, said that the community has been ignored by previous governments and we are thankful to PM Modi and his team for the fulfillment our main demands like political reservation, FRA, ST/ SC Atrocities Act etc.

Choudhary Mushtaq Inqlabi also complimented High Command for his nomination as national secretary of BJP ST Morcha.

Munish Sharma, asserted that the nation has witnessed the accelerated pace of development and advancement under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He also stressed on the need of time management and proper liaison for smooth and efficient working of ST Morcha.

BJP ST Morcha J&K general secretary, Choudhary Roshan Hussain conducted the proceedings of the meeting. Vote of thanks was also presented by general secretary.