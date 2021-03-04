RTC workers announce strike on March 10, 11

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 4: While declaring two days’ complete strike on March 10 and 11, the employees and workers of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) held strong protest demonstration demanding release of pending salary of five months here today.

The protest was held under the chairmanship of Wajahat Hussain and president Paramjeet Singh. General secretary Darshan Lal also addressed the gathering here.

The employees assembled at RTC complex near Railway Station Jammu and held protest demonstration followed by day long dharna. They were shouting slogans in support of their demands. They said that despite several protests and memorandum submitted to the Management, nothing has happened so far.

They pointed out that during COVID-19 lock down, they performed duty under trying and tough circumstances without caring for their lives. But it is unfortunate that they have been denied their hard earned wages/ salary by the Government. They said that they met MD RTC and even the Transport Commissioner but their issues remained unresolved. Due to denial of wages, their families were facing starvation.

They also demanded regularization of consolidated employees, implementation of 7th Pay Commission, release of COLA/ 6th Pay Commission and DA arrears, implementation of SRO-43 in RTC, conduct of DPC and restoration of Profit Head Centre.

They declared that on March 8, all the clerical and technical staff of the RTC will observe pen down and tool down strike on March 9 Black day will be observed by arranging silent protest by all the employees and on March 10-11 all the JKRTC employees will observe ‘Chakka Jam’ strike in the J&K and Ladakh UTs at Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and all the RTC headquarters.