One killed , three injured in car accident

Kathua: A kashmir based youth killed and three other seriously injured , when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck at Hatli morh on National highway late evening . As per police reports The car bearing registration no jk01AJ 0180 collided with a truck bearing registration Jk02AG 3625 at Hatli Morh, near J&K Bank office late evening today. All the injured were shifted to GMC kathua. Where doctor declare one of them as dead . He was identified as Mohd Ajab Khan 26, son of Fiaz Ahmed resident of Amira Kadal , Srinagar.

A injured was identified as Abid 25, resident of kamalwari, Srinagar. The two minor injured left the hospital without identification.

Kathua police start investigation into the matter