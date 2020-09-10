Centre increases 10-fold scholarship amount under ‘Pragati and Saksham’ schemes

SRINAGAR: The Centre has enhanced 10-fold the scholarship amount under ‘Pragati and Saksham Scholarship Schemes’ for students of Jammu and Kashmir from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development had launched the schemes being implemented and offered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide financial assistance to girls pursuing technical education besides supporting specially abled students for technical education, an official spokesman said here on Thursday.

“In a significant move, the Central Government has enhanced scholarship amount for the students of J&K under Pragati and Saksham Scholarship Schemes from Rs 5,000 per annum to Rs 50,000 per annum from current academic year 2020-2021,” he said. (AGENCIES)