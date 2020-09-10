India adopted strategies to ensure increased investments in health to prevent future pandemics: Vardhan

NEW DELHI: India has adopted strategies to ensure that there are increased investments in health and emergency preparedness to prevent future pandemics, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said.

He made these comments at the 73rd session of WHO South East Asia Region (SEARO) through video conference, the Health Ministry said in a statement,

He first spoke on the three important interventions that were applied to manage COVID-19 and maintain essential non-COVID health services in India.

He later expounded on the strategies that are being applied to ensure that there are increased investments in health and health emergency preparedness and response as well as in international health regulation core capacities to prevent future pandemics, in the second round of interventions, it said. (AGENCIES)