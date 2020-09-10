COVID-19: J-K reports 1,592 fresh cases, 13 more deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 1,592 new COVID-19 cases which took the union territory’s tally to 49,134, while 13 more people succumbed to the disease, pushing its toll to 845, officials said.

This is the eighth time in as many days that the number of fresh cases in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed the 1,000-mark in a 24-hour period.

Thirteen more people died in the union territory in the 24 hours till 5 PM on Wednesday. Eight of these deaths were reported from Jammu and five from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

With this, the death toll due to the disease has risen to 845, they said. (AGENCIES)