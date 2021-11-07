OBCs seek 27% reservation in J&K at par with other states

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: The members of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in J&K have demanded 27 % reservation for the community in Jammu and Kashmir at par with other states.

A meeting of executive members of OBCs was held under the chairmanship of Sub Maj (Retd) Madan Lal Dubgotra, Chairman West Pakistani Hindu Refugee Front, J&K wherein the members discussed the issue of 27% reservation to OBCs in jobs and educational institutions as per Mandal Commission recommendations.

It was also projected during the meeting that after abrogation of Article 370 when all the Central laws were to be implemented in J&K UT without any discrimination, the law on Reservation to OBCs has still not been implemented in J&K UT even after more than 2 years of abrogation of Article 370, which is great injustice and discrimination with the people of OBC category of J&K UT, who share around 40% population in both the regions in equal ratio.

It was expressed with great concerned that OSC Reservation as provided in the erstwhile J&K State at 2% enhanced to 4% during April 2020, was created during 1981 by the then NC Govt led by Sheikh Abdullah. The OBCs of J&K have been deprived of Constitutional right to 27% reservation in jobs and Educational Institutions as well as in elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions since its implementation.

Moreover, OSC certificate is not being issued to the West Pakistani Hindu Refugees (WPRs) as no such orders exists for issuance of OSC Certificate to the people other than the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders. The Government should repeal the reservation under OSC Category being unconstitutional after abrogation of Article 370 which was created for those Weak and Under Privileged Classes (Social Caste), whose counterparts in Muslim Community were granted reservation under SC Category. OSC reservation is against the spirit of Mandal Commission Recommendations and the Constitutional of India as same has not been approved by the Union Govt. Moreover, continuing with the old Reservation Rules of 2005 framed by the previous Govts while functioning under Constitution of J&K 1956 invite controversy against abrogation of Article 370.