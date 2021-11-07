Rana lauds community initiatives in holding congregational ceremonies

Samohik Yagnopavit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Lauding the community effort in performing various religious obligations with austerity in true religio-cultural spirit, Former MLA and BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the initiatives leave an indelible mark and lasting impact for successful accomplishment of social reforms.

“Such an effort reflects decency and high level of emancipation”, Rana said while participating in Samohik Yagnopavit ceremony, organized by the Global Solace Society and Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj at Swami Mirza Kak Ji Ashram here.

Rana said such congregational ceremonies bring parity in social order and help minimizing wasteful expenditures that have taken a toll on poor segments of the society. Pomp and show by affluent people becomes almost a norm which eventually stays on as a social evil that becomes hard to fight. In this backdrop, the well intended effort is highly appreciable, he said adding that this should be encouraged in a big way.

“Coming as it from an emancipated community, the congregational ceremonies will inspire others to follow the suit”, Rana observed and congratulated the parents for the high degree of their understanding in volunteering to congregational events which enabled the culmination of such a ceremony. This is indeed heartening, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jammu Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta commended the initiative, describing it as a noble cause, and said such collective efforts are indicators of emancipation.

“These efforts will indeed go a long way in bringing about much needed social reforms”, he added.

Convener Kashmiri Samaj Kiran Wattal, while speaking to the gathering, said that the community ceremonies are gaining momentum, as the people in general are supportive of performing such occasions with austerity.

He gave a detailed account of holding such ceremonies in the past as also their future plans and expressed gratitude to all those volunteering and joining to undertake such ceremonies in austerity

Prominent among those present on the occasion included President Global Solace Mr Pintoo Ji, M K Yogi, Raman Suri, MK Bangroo, Ashok Aima, Rajesh Gupta, TK Bhat, Pt. Rameshwar Dutt, Som Nath Khajuria, Ashok Singh Manhas, S. Sucha Singh, Madan Sharma, Kulbhushan Singh and others.