NHPC celebrates 47th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: NHPC today celebrated its 47th Foundation Day at its Regional Office in Narwal here.

Speaking on this occasion, Rajan Kumar, Executive Director, Regional NHPC Office, Jammu said that NHPC started its journey with three half-completed projects in the year 1975 and today it is generating more than 7071 MW of power.

“NHPC has become a leading and trusted Corporation in the field of power especially hydro-power and has made a remarkable identity in the country and abroad with its style of work,” he maintained.

Kumar informed that NHPC has established its presence in 15 projects with 9130 MW in J&K.

“We are injecting about 12500 million units into the national grid from six power stations with a capacity of 2250 MW. Our joint venture Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited is also engaged day and night in completing projects like Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar. We are contributing to the development of the nation by generating electricity,” he further said.

On this occasion, various sports competitions were organized under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in which ladies and children of NHPC family participated under the leadership of Rajni.

The employees who helped the needy during the time of COVID-19 pandemic were felicitated with citation and certificates were given to winners of the competitions organized during Vigilance Awareness Week.

Meanwhile, NHPC Seva Phase-II Project also celebrated Foundation Day of the Corporation wherein Col. (Retd) Mahan Singh, DDC Chairman Kathua was the chief guest and Suparkash Adhikari, General Manager NHPC Seva-II and senior officers of the project were also present along with Sarpanch Hutt, Surinder Singh and prominent persons of the area.

The General Manager delivered welcome address and gave a detailed account of achievements of NHPC in general and that of Seva-II in particular.

He said the Seva-II has been adjudged as best project by NHPC for the past two years due to its performance.

Col. Singh in his address said that NHPC has done commendable jobs in producing clean and cheap energy for the Nation since its inception.

He hailed NHPC’s contributions in nation building, especially its role towards Corporate Social Responsibility works.

Children of NHPC staff and local residents presented cultural programmes while an orchestra troupe from Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) enthralled the gathering.

The event ended with distribution of prizes to children and performing artists.