Unite against anti-national forces: Sat to people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: People hailing from Vishal Nagar area of Talab Tillo, Ward 40 joined BJP today in presence of former Minister and senior party leader, Sat Sharma (CA). He welcomed the new entrants into the party fold by garlanding them along with other senior leaders of the party.

Sharma was accompanied by Mandal president BJP, Keshav Chopra, district general secretaries, Rajesh Gupta and Karan Sharma, corporator, Neelam Nargotra and several others. The new 100 entrants included a large number of youth, women and senior citizens of the area. The programme was organized by social activist, Abhishek Sharma and Satyabhushan Dubey.

Welcoming new entrants into the party fold, Sat Sharma said that they will be given due respect and rightful position without any discrimination in order to strengthen the organization at grass root level. He said the gates of BJP are open for all those who want to serve the people and strive hard to strengthen the nationalist forces and the country. He also said that the party’s base is getting stronger day by day as people from all walks of life are reposing their faith in the pro-public policies of PM, Narendra Modi led Central Government and especially in J&K where development has reached to new crescendo.

He also stated that BJP will form the next Government in J&K and the next Chief Minister will be from his party. He appealed to the masses to unite against anti national forces who are trying to divide the country.

Keshav and Neelam while giving an overview of the development done by the PM in J&K also gave credit to former MLA for looking into the grievances of the masses on priority and also solving them. They said former MLA does not hold any Constitutional post now but people all across the Constituency love him for the works he has done to improve the lifestyle of people.

Rajesh and Karan asked the new entrants to work for the welfare of the party and appealed them to reach out to masses especially needy persons so that benefits of various Central sponsored schemes can be given to them.

Yash Pal Shivgotra, Rajesh Saini, Lovely Saini, Nitish Kumar, Karan Banotra, Ravi Kant, Shobhit Sharma, Rahul and other party leaders were also present during the function.