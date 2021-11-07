Abhinav Sharma for 5 years age relaxation to aspirants of SI posts

Seeks intervention of LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: BJP spokesperson, Abhinav Sharma urged the Lt. Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha to grant one time age relaxation of five years to the candidates from UT of J&K who are aspiring to compete in the selection process for the post of Sub-Inspectors (SI’s), initiated by SSRB vide advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.201 for 800 posts.

Click here to watch video

Abhinav Sharma, while talking to reporters here, today said that under the J&K Police Act, the minimum and maximum age provided for the post of sub inspectors is 18 years and 28 years respectively and the required qualification is graduation. He said that normally a candidate completes graduation at the age of 21 years and he becomes eligible for competing in the selection process at that age and if the vacant posts are referred to Recruitment Board, a candidate gets six to seven chances of competing in the selection process.

He said that as the selection of MBBS courses and engineering courses is conducted by National Board of Examination and others every year, therefore a medical graduate and engineering graduate gets five to six chances of competing in the selection for MBBS/BDS and engineering courses, before they become over age and likewise majority of the States and UTs also conduct the selection for various posts including the posts of sub inspectors, every year and accordingly a candidate gets 5 to 6 chances of competition before he is rendered over age. However, the J&K had failed in conducting the selection process for various posts including the posts of sub inspectors every year.

He said the selection of sub inspectors was last conducted by Recruitment Board of the Home Department in 2016 and though for a period of five years, the available vacancies were not advertised for five years and it is only after a gap of five years, the vacancies of 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 have been clubbed and advertised by SSRB in 2021 and resultantly many candidates who were below 28 years of age in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 have become over age, thereby denying them chances for no fault of theirs but because of fault of the administration, he added.

He urged upon the Lt. Governor to come to the rescue of the aggrieved candidates, by providing them one time age relaxation of five years so that the injustice done to them is undone.