NYC workers stage protest; seek job policy, salary hike

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 24: The National Youth Corps (NYC) workers today staged a massive protest against the recent Government order issued regarding the disengagement of NYCs, ReZs, and ReJs.

The workers were raising slogans in favor of their demands while urging the administration to roll back the said order and also criticized the Government for using the term ‘volunteers’ for them.

Danish Nazir, District President of NYC Association Budgam said that the protest is against the order which has been issued by the Government and that they will not budge unless and until the Government clears the air and comes up with a regularization policy for them.

“We will not budge till our issue is resolved as we are working in various departments appointed through a proper channel; we are highly qualified and working on a meager salary of Rs 2500,” he said.

He said that they seek a proper job policy, and revocation of the order and that they will be forced to commit suicide if the Government remains adamant.

“We fail to understand why the administration is after the youth who are already suffering,” he said, adding they are not volunteers as they are working since 2010 in various departments.

Another protestor, Ehtisham said that an order issued will be detrimental to the youth. “Even though the Government has stated that they are not intending the same, there has not been official communication issued so far,” he said.

The protestors demanded regularization and the enhancement of salaries. “We seek a salary of above Rs 20000 so that we could sustain our families,” they said.