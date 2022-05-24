LG Mathur reviews implementation of Rights of PwDs Act

*Sets targets for authorities

LEH, May 24: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, chaired a meeting to review ‘Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities’ and ‘Meeting Accessibility Standard notified by Government of India in pursuance of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016’ at Raj Niwas today. It was decided to declare 2022-23 as the ‘Year of the Persons with Disability’.

Deputy Commissioners of Leh and Kargil gave presentations on Action Taken Report (ATR) on the implementation of the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in both the districts, including accessibility audit of government buildings, viz. schools and Anganwadi centres, etc. and conduct of special camps for issuance of Unique Disability ID (UDID) to PwDs.

While stressing the need for carrying out a comprehensive accessibility audit including accessible toilets in public buildings, LG Mathur also directed to ensure that all Government buildings should have ramps within next three months. He also gave the target for 100% UDIDs coverage to PwDs by 30th June 2022.

LG stated that besides government buildings, all public places, including banks and private schools, should be made accessible for PwDs. He also said that all government websites should be accessibility compliant. He further directed to ensure accessibility features while purchasing new govt vehicles and to explore for viable solutions for making old transport buses in Ladakh accessibility compliant to PwDs.

Commissioner/Secretary, Social and Tribal Welfare Department, Padma Angmo, gave a detailed presentation on the ‘draft five-year action plan for empowerment of persons with disabilities.’ She briefed about the recommendations that had been given during the one-day workshop conducted with the stakeholders and various departments of the UT Administration and presented the broad framework of the proposed action plan for the next five years covering the eight outcomes related to education, employability, health services, disability support system, service and information, community activities, dignity and respect, and protection of rights of PwDs.

LG directed all the departments to prepare a detailed action plan by 15th July to achieve the proposed outcomes and for organizing another one-day workshop for involving the Civil Society in the implementation of the action plan.

Advisor Umang Narula suggested formulating a scheme for financial and medical assistance to PwDs with special needs to help improve their quality of life. He also suggested that Social Welfare Department may assess the individual needs of PwDs identified by the Department and propose interventions accordingly,

Special sports events for PwDs, awards and recognition for PwD achievers and incentives to encourage private establishments to employ persons with disabilities were also discussed.

Principal Secretary Dr Pawan Kotwal; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), S Khandare; Commissioner Secretary Ajit Kumar Sahu; Commissioner Secretary Saugat Biswas, Commissioner Secretary, PP Singh; Administrative Secretaries Kacho Mehboob Ali and Ravinder Kumar were also present during the meeting.