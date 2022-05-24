Health employees observe strike, stage protests across Jammu province

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: On the call given by Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF) Jammu, employees of the Health Department of Jammu division observed a complete strike today from 10 AM to 1 PM, exempting emergency services.

Click here to watch video

A large number of all categories of health employees from all districts and blocks of Jammu division, under the banner of Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation, Jammu, assembled outside their health institutions, staged massive protest demonstration and suspended their routine work including general surgeries in support of their demands.

In Director Health Services Complex Jammu, the protest was led by JKMEF Jammu president Sushil Sudan. Similar protests were held in all health institutions including Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Government Hospital Sarwal, Government Rajiv Gandhi Nagar Hospital and all district hospitals as well as sub-district hospitals. The protesting employees shouted slogans in support of their demands.

The strike was observed and protests were held not only in health institutions of Jammu district but in whole Jammu province including district hospitals of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, and Kathua. The protesting employees alleged that the administrative department of health and family welfare has failed to frame rules of promotions and conduct a departmental promotion committee (promotion) of all categories in the health department, which has been pending for the last four years.

They further said that the Jammu & Kashmir Government has also failed to resolve the salary problems of female multi-purpose health workers and other staff getting salaries under Head-2211. Stating that the wages of FMPHWs have been pending for the last five months, they demanded a permanent solution of their salary issue.

The protesting employees also demanded the registrations of all the leftover Government pharmacists in JK Pharmacy Council and restoration of old pension scheme for all UT employees on the analogy of neighbouring states like Rajasthan.

JKMEF gave 12 days ultimatum to the higher authority of the Health Department to conduct DPC of all categories of health employees and release the salary of Head 2211 family welfare employees and solve their salary issue permanently within the stipulated time, failing which the Federation will observe complete full day strike on June 6 and paralyze the hospital work.