Sat interacts with GPC members of Gole Gujral

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Former Minister and Ex MLA Jammu West Sat Sharma (CA) visited Gole Gujral area of Jammu West Assembly segment and interacted with the team members of Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (GPC) headed by their chairman, Santokh Singh (Painter).

During the meeting several issues related to the development of the area were discussed and a memorandum citing their problems was given to the former Minister by the GPC members. Sharma was also accompanied by corporators, Sanjay Baru and Sat Pal Karlopia, district general secretaries, BJP Rajesh Gupta and Karan Sharma and several others.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader also felicitated Chairman GPC for his major efforts towards society. Pertinent to mention, the Chairman GPC has spent more than 20 lakh Rupees from his personal savings for maintenance of a Shamshan Ghat in the area. He was honored with a Kripaan and Siropa by the BJP leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that humanity still prevails and is victorious over evil. He said the efforts of the Chairman GPC is an inspiration for others as well because he has proved that a strong and positive will leads to development of mankind and humanity. He also said that besides honoring the Chairman, a detailed discussion was also held with the team members of the GPC who have brought several issues into his notice.

He stated that all their demands will be met in a stipulated time frame and wherever necessary, every possible assistance will be provided to them with the help of various departments of the Government. He also stated that Sikh community has always stood on the forefront for protecting the nation and their demands must be fulfilled by the J&K Government.

Harvinder Singh Vicky, Surjit Singh, vice president GPC, vice chairman GPC Gurcharan Singh, Gurmeet Singh and others were also present on the occasion.