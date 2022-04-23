Nursing Colleges demand permission to conduct admissions on their own

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Association of Nursing and Allied Healthcare Colleges has demanded that these institutes may be allowed to conduct admissions into different courses by inviting applications by means of social media, print media and other marketing platforms.

While addressing a press conference, here today, the Association highlighted the problems being faced by the colleges for admission to various Paramedical and Nursing Diploma and Degree Courses, which are conducted by Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE).

The Association also demanded implementation of the J&K High Court order regarding the left over seats available in the colleges.

“Since all the colleges/institutes have not been allotted admissions by BOPEE for the last two sessions, almost all the colleges/institutes are near to closure,” said Pankaj Sangral, President of the Association.

Besides the Executive members of the Association, some new Administrators/ owners of different colleges from Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Udhampur, Akhnoor and Poonch were also present in the press conference.

All the members appealed to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education to look into the matter on humanitarian grounds and save this noble sector of education from any further disaster by allowing admissions of vacant seats at college/institute level.

“It is prayed to kindly intervene into the matter with all vigorous potentiality under which we have till date been able to grow in the field of private sector and sustain simultaneously, to assure us that under your dynamic leadership, we are assured and given an opportunity to fill the left-over seats on the same analogy that has been granted to Director, Skill Development Department, J&K,” said Robin Sharma, general secretary of the Association.

He informed that the Association had a series of meetings with the authorities of Health and Medical Education Department since the implementation of the SRO which yielded no results

Once again urging the Lieutenant Governor to intervene into the matter, the Association said that it would be more appropriate if the private paramedical institutions would be taken out of SRO-505 under BOPEE in order to ensure that possibilities and feasibilities of infrastructure could be sustained, managed and maintained as was done previously.

The Association Secretary Sanjeev Manmotra also appealed the Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department to implement the order number LPA/33/2022, dated 09-03-2002, issued by High Court of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the left over seats available in the colleges.