OBC organizations stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Different organizations of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) here today staged a protest demonstration under the banner of ‘OBC Adhikar Tiranga Yatra’.

The protesters demanded that the PM Modi should fulfill his election promises of 2014 with OBCs.

Kasturi Lal Basotra, chairman OBC Mahasabha demanded 27 per cent reservation in J&K Government jobs and in local bodies as the same has not been done here even after the abrogation of Article 370.

Murari Lal Balgotra, president All J&K Kashyap Rajput Sabha said the census-2021 should also be made as caste based census by providing separate column for all castes as our country is a big group of different religions and castes.

Raj Kumar Chalotra, vice president AIBCF said that OBC people of J&K are facing a lot of difficulties in getting their OBC/OSC certificates from the authorities concerned.

Mohd. Shabir, president Dhobi community said that OBC Adhikar Tiranga Yatra will continue its struggle in the whole country “till their constitutional rights are not implemented in J&K.”