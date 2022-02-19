NSUI for regularisation of RETs as PRETs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: National Students Union of India (NSUI) has demanded the regularisation of RETs into RRETs and the promotion of Master Grade Teachers into Lecturers on 100% promotion basis. The decision has been issued by SAC (State Administrative Council) on 22-01-2019 in which they have promoted the RETs into General Line Teachers on regular basis.

NSUI had earlier urged the Higher Education Secretary to frame the policy as per the demand but they haven’t done that and promoted the RETs into Second Grade Teachers and planning to promote the Masters into Lecturers (100% promotion basis).

The NSUI activists held a peaceful protest in support of their demands taking placards in their hands highlighting the demands.

While addressing the media Vikas Badhoria, Research Scholar from University of Jammu along with the student fraternity demanded that the recruitment criteria to be on the ratio of 20:80 (i.e. 20% for RET Teachers and 80% for Direct Recruitment) and the same criteria to be applied for Lecturers (20% for promotion and 80% for direct recruitment)

If the Union Territory Government will not take any decision regarding the issues. The NSUI along with the scholars and students will come on roads and will demand justice with the unemployed qualified youth because the current policy are violating the fundamental rights of the unemployed youth by not giving the right to equality, right to equal opportunity and right to livelihood.

Ajay Lakhotra, State general secretary NSUI said that by implementing such kind of policies are totally against the youth and will degrade the quality education in the whole Union Territory.