Fortis Doctor successfully conducts ‘Elbow Reconstruction Surgery’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: The Orthopedics team at Fortis Hospital Mohali successfully operated on a 68-year-old patient suffering from Rheumatoid arthritis and severe osteoporosis along with multiple fractures in her right elbow.

Due to multiple pieces of fracture in an osteoporotic bone, it was a challenge for the orthopaedic surgeon to treat the patient.

The team of doctors led by Dr Ravi Gupta, Director of Orthopaedics (Sports Medicine), Fortis Hospital Mohali, successfully conducted Elbow Reconstruction Surgery with osteosynthesis of fractures, thus preserving the original elbow of the patient.

Earlier, the patient was planned to undergo an elbow replacement surgery. Dr Gupta apprised her that an elbow reconstruction surgery would be a more ideal treatment option as an elbow replacement surgery would decrease her ability for heavy work. Also, the elbow reconstruction surgery with osteosynthesis would help save her elbow.

At admission, the patient was not able to use her right hand and elbow due to the fracture and was in excruciating pain. Dr Gupta successfully reconstructed her elbow with special pre-contoured locking plates during a two-hour-surgery on January 27.

Following good rehabilitation at Fortis Hospital Mohali, the patient had a quick recovery and was discharged on the second day of the surgery. After two weeks, the patient was pain-free and able to resume some of her daily activities with ease.

Dr Gupta said that the patient was in severe pain and was also suffering from multiple comorbidities at the same time. She underwent a successful elbow osteosynthesis surgery and had a fast recovery. We opted for an elbow reconstruction surgery as it would not affect her mobility in old age when she may need to use a walker or crutches in future.

“The patient had a fast post-operative recovery and was able to resume her normal activities within two weeks of the surgery”, he said.