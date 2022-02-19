Narwal Mandi traders call on CCI president, project issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: A delegation of Vegetable and Fruit Mandi Association from Narwal Mandi comprising of Sham Lal Langer, former senior vice president CCI, Davinder Gupta, president, Fruit Market Association, Surinder Singh, president Vegetables Market Narwal, Ashok Gupta, vice president Fruit Market, Raj Kumar and SK Gupta today met Arun Gupta, president Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu at the Chamber House here today and projected issues.

The delegation brought to the notice of the Chamber president multiple issues of the traders including the expired leasehold of their shops and dilapidated road condition and poor sanitation in the Narwal Mandi area. The delegation members deliberated upon their issues and concerns during their elaborate meeting with the Chamber President.

The members said that the pressing issue of the traders is the extension of lease period of shops at Narwal Mandi which has been irking the traders dealing in vegetables and fruits, running their establishments in the Fruit and Vegetable Market, Narwal Mandi for the past four decades. Even the transfer of shops is not being allowed for the last seven years due to which the traders of the area are not able to get their limits enhanced from their respective banks thus are facing financial crunch.

The delegation apprised the Chamber president that the shops were allotted to them on a lease period of 40 years and now the lease of all their shops needs to be renewed by J&K Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department by duly extending the tenure of the original lease. They said that there is a dire need for converting the lease-hold of the shops of concerned traders into free-hold so that the problem is ended once for all.

They also raised the issue pertaining to the ongoing road work which is going at Narwal Mandi road in front of the entry gate of fruit and vegetable creating unnecessary hindrance to the traders.

Arun Gupta listened patiently to the delegation members and assured he would soon take up the highlighted issues with the government and get the same addressed soon.

Senior CCI members Anil Gupta and Rajeev Gupta were also present during the meeting.