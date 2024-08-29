NSA Doval in Colombo to attend security conclave

COLOMBO, Aug 29: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived here on Thursday to attend the Colombo Security Conclave to be held on Friday.

Officials said the Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) is due to make a call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Conclave with its Colombo Secretariat brings together National Security Advisors and Deputy NSA’s from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius. (PTI)