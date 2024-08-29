Former PM Deve Gowda Inspects Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda boarded the Srinagar-Baramulla train and inspected the railway line on Thursday.

He was accompanied by railway officials.

Gowda boarded the train at Nowgam Srinagar railway station at 11:30 am and arrived in Baramulla at 12:30 pm to review the facilities available to passengers.

“.. It was during my tenure that I sanctioned the Srinagar-Baramulla railway project,” he told reporters.

“At the time of sanctioning, this project was declared a national project. I wanted to see how the railway track has been laid out and the facilities provided to passengers.”

Gowda, who was seated in a wheelchair after inspecting the railway line, travelled to Uri by a vehicle to review the power projects he had sanctioned during his tenure.