NRC not a threat to citizenship of Indians: Naqvi

NEW DELHI: There should not be an atmosphere of “confusion or fear” over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as it does not pose a threat to the citizenship of Indians, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday, asserting there will be no discrimination in identifying illegal immigrants.

Naqvi, while interacting with people at a ‘Jan Chaupal’ in Rampur, said people will get several opportunities to prove their citizenship.

It is unfortunate that some individuals with vested interests are trying to create an atmosphere of “confusion, fear and panic” over the NRC issue, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs said.

“We should remain cautious of the conspiracy of such elements,” Naqvi said in a statement issued by his office. (AGENCIES)