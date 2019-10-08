Blaming Modi Govt, BJP for sedition case against intellectuals “absolute falsehood”: Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Hitting back at its critics for blaming the Modi Government for the registration of a sedition case against 49 intellectuals and artists, the BJP on Tuesday said it was an “absolute falsehood” spread by vested interests and asserted that the development had nothing to with either the party or its dispensation at the Centre.

Putting up a strong defence of the Government, senior BJP leader and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar noted that the FIR was filed after a Bihar court’s order on a petition. The Government has not filed the FIR, he added.

“This has nothing to do with the BJP and the Government. This is a canard which is always spread to defame the Modi Government and used to give an impression that there is a choking of freedom of expression in a draconian fashion under it,” he said. (AGENCIES)