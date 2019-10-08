IAF receives its first Rafale fighter jet from France

MERIGNAC (FRANCE): The Indian Air Force on Tuesday received its first Rafale fighter jet from a series of 36 aircraft purchased from France in presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh here.

Singh attended the handover ceremony of the first Rafale fighter jet acquired by the IAF along with his French counterpart Florence Parly at aircraft maker Dassault Aviation facility in Merignac, southwestern France.

“Rafale will boost India’s air dominance exponentially,” Singh said after receiving the aircraft. (AGENCIES)