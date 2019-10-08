2 militants killed in encounter in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Tuesday, an official said.

He said the gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora town in the morning following a tip-off about the presence of ultras in the area.

Two militants were killed in the encounter, the official said.

“Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were eliminated in the operation. They have been identified as Ufaid Farooq Lone and Abbas Bhat,” DIG south Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel said in a video posted on official Twitter account of the Kashmir Zone Police. (AGENCIES)