Boundary dispute should not affect development of bilateral ties: China

NEW DELHI: In a conciliatory message ahead of President Xi Jinping’s India visit, China on Tuesday pitched for jointly maintaining peace and tranquillity along their border before a final settlement on the issue is found, noting that it is normal for neighbours to have differences.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, in an interview, said both the emerging Asian powers should not let the boundary dispute adversely impact the normal development of bilateral relations.

“Before the final settlement of the boundary question, we need to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas,” he said.

“I want to point out that it is normal for neighbours to have differences. The key is to properly handle differences and find a solution through dialogue and consultation,” the envoy said. (AGENCIES)