Notorious Drug Peddler Arrested In J&K’s Baramulla

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 15: Police on Monday arrested a most wanted and notorious drug peddler and recovered contraband substances from him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Police in Delina, at a checkpoint established at Juhama Market, intercepted one person, and during his search, 270 grams of brown sugar-like contraband substance were recovered from him.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Ayoub Shah, a resident of Ladoora Rafiabad, police said, adding that he was arrested and shifted to Police Station Baramulla, where he remained in custody.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigations initiated, police added.