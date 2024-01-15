EMPLOYMENT (15-01-2024)

Urgently Required

1) Work From Home (Having laptop and internet

2) International BPO (Work from Home Having laptop and internet)

3) Computer operator (Fresher/Experience)

4) Electrical Mechanical and Electronics engineering (Jammu/Kashmir)

5) Supervisor ( Fresher/Experience)

6) Accounts Manager (Fresher/Experience)

7) HR Manager/Executive (Fresher/Experience)

8) Counsellor/Receptionist/ Telecallers (fresher/experience)

Contact: Brave security

and placement service

Mobile number:-9797721646 9796733175

E-mail ID -bsbravesec@gmail.com

Wanted Accountant

WANTED ACCOUNTANT Experienced in Tally, Book keeping, GSTR Excel Timing 10am – 6pm Salary 10000-15000

Contact – 9797239066

Urgently Required (M/F)

1. Computer Operator

2. Computer Teacher

3. I.T. Technician

Salary Negotiable

Send your CV at email:

skithubtechnox@gmail.com

Contact: 9906277799, 7006055127

*STAFF REQUIRED *

ANM, GNM

Female/ Male Candidate

Nursing Staff

Front Desk Staff

With computer knowledge

CONTACT No. :

08068635150

JOB JOB JOB

Requires 30 Boys/Girls for Medical company In Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Qualifications : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation And above

Income : 11500 to 17800 As Per Co. Rules.

Interested candidates can visit our office with full Bio Data At

MLCC

Address : 824 A/ Last Morh

Gandhi Nagar Bata Showroom

Mob Nos; 9682351305

9906029039

Urgently Required

Executive head.[female]

Salary as per company norms

VISA CRAFT.

H.No. 52-D/C,

Gandhi Nagar.

Mob. 9797342977,6239079701

Urgently Required

1, Stenographer m/f, office girls Telly Caller

2. Office Coordinator, Receptionist, Counsellor

3. Sales man Floor Executive Sales Manager.

4. Driver, Bike Riders, Security Guard, Helper, Peon

5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f.

6. Nurses, Billing Operator. Computer Operator

Fresher & experience

8thpass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate.

Interview 15 to 16 January

Call : 6006796637

JOB JOB JOB

Requires 30 Boys/Girls for Medical Company in Jammu and Kashmir UT

Qualification: 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation, & Above

Income: 11500 to 17800 as per Co. Rules

Interested Candidates can visit our office with full Bio Data at

MLCC

Address: 824/ A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Near Bata Showroom

9682351305, 9906029039

Urgently Required

A Qualified & Experienced Teacher for teaching the ENGLISH Subject for COMPETITIVE EXAMS like SSC, BANK, CUET.

Good command over Subjects will be Preferred.

Contact:- 9419118363

Dream Commerce

67, Parade Road Jammu.