Notorious criminal booked under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, May 5: District Police Reasi has booked a notorious criminal under Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged him in District Jail Amphalla Jammu.

According to Police, Somraj alias Shamu, son of Shankar Dass, resident of Kanjali, Dera Baba District Reasi, age 30 years, was involved in many criminal cases vide FIR number 18/2018, U/S 354 IPC (P/S Reasi), FIR No. 19/2018 U/S 382/342/323 IPC (P/S Reasi), FIR No. 92/2019 U/S 8/21/29 NDPS Act (P/S Ramsoo, Distt Ramban), FIR No. 302/22 U/S 341/323/504/506 IPC (P/S Reasi) and, FIR No. 41/23 U/S 307/341/ 506 IPC (P/S Reasi).

In view of his continuous involvement in variety of criminal cases and to safeguard the general public, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta got a dossier of the accused prepared for Public Safety Act and sent it to District Magistrate Babila Rakwal, who formally issued the order of detention under the PSA.

SSP Reasi, while sharing the details, conveyed that Reasi Police is committed towards the safety of the public and act tough against criminals.