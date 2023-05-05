BSF organizes blood donation camp at Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 5: Border Security Force (BSF) organised a blood donation camp in which 30 units of blood was donated by the men in uniform in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.

Official sources said that BSF personnel from 32 battalion, located in Mandi area donated 30 units of blood during the camp today.

Senior officials of BSF besides a team of Medical Department from Mandi Hospital was there to assist them in taking blood, which was transported to District Hospital Poonch to store in the blood bank.

Dr Rayaz at District Hospital Poonch extended gratitude to BSF and said that the blood stored in Poonch will be used during emergency and to help poor people, when needed. The locals of the area lauded the gesture of BSF personnel for this noble cause.