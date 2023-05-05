BLSKS stages Musical Play

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 5: Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) here today in coordination with Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, J&K Social Welfare Department and Sangam Tru Art Production staged a musical play ‘Nasha Nai Karna’ under the overall direction of Dr. M.L Dogra.

The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest, Danesh Sadhotra, Principal Neelam Public High School, Janipur where the function was organised.

The guests of honour were Sanjay Gupta, Meenu Rana and Neha Chowdhary-teachers of the host school.

Specially prepared items on the theme ‘Nasha Nai Kario Munde Kureio’ etc along with songs and dances were presented to aware masses.

The chief guest said, “We have to come together to strengthen our determination against drug abuse.”

A handout stated that during the three days campaign BLSKS will presents programmes at Bishnah to aware masses.

Artists presented theme based songs written by Dr. M.L Dogra and the music was the composed by Raju Bajgal, Music Instructor BLSKS.

Welcome speech was given by Dr. M.L Dogra, BLSKS chairman.

M.C Kotwal, secretary BLSKS also spoke on the occasion.

Artists who performed were K.K Joshi, Rajni Gupta, Chahat Chadha and others.

Mukesh Singh presented vote of thanks.