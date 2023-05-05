Sharma starts work of laying water pipeline

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, May 5: Senior BJP leader and District Development Councillor, Suresh Sharma here today started the work of laying water supply pipeline in Panchayat Ghaneri of block Chowki Choura.

The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 1.90 crore and it will benefit a large population of Panchayat Ghaneri. Speaking on the occasion Sharma said that there is always scarcity of drinking water in hilly areas of Chowki Choura and the situation becomes worse in summer season.

“This scheme will benefit 227 families and 70 new water connections will also be provided to the deprived families,” he maintained.

The District Development Councillor also inaugurated a new water storage tank in village Ghai of Panchayat Majoor constructed with Rs. 5 lakh expenditure with a capacity of 10,000 gallons.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has started many welfare schemes.

Sharma also said that every household shall be provided tap water connection and new tube-wells shall be dug in all the Panchayats of Chowki Choura and Maira Mandrian.

“Tendering of some schemes has been completed and the work may start very soon to mitigate drinking water problems,” he informed.

B.D Sharma, BJP Mandal president; Rakesh Chandan, AEE PHE; Sarpanch, Ashu Sharma; Madan Lal, Ex-Sarpanch; Ramesh Lal, Naib Sarpanch; Vijay Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Jagdish Raj and others were also present on the occasion.