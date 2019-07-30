Nothing can be more important than filling up judicial vacancies across country: SC

NEW DELHI: Nothing can be more important than filling up huge vacancies of judicial officers in trial courts across the country, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while monitoring the progress made by all 24 High Courts and 36 states and UTs.

The Apex Court on October 22 last year had, on its own, taken note of over 5,000 vacant posts of judicial officers in lower courts and sought information from all the high courts, states and Union Territories (UTs).

Law Secretaries of 29 states and seven UTs and the Registrar Generals (RGs) of 24 High Courts showed up on Tuesday in the crowded courtroom, presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, in pursuance of an earlier order asking them to apprise the top court of the fresh status of processes undertaken by them to fill up the vacancies of judicial officers as on June 30.

Delineating the future course of action to tackle the problem, the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said, “Nothing can be more important than this (judicial vacancy). If required, we will deal with this case whole day”. (AGENCIES)