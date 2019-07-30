CBI books Rolls Royce for alleged corruption by engaging agent on commission basis

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked London-based Rolls Royce for alleged corruption by engaging an agent on commission basis to wing contracts from public sector undertakings HAL, ONCG and GAIL, officials said Tuesday.

The action comes after a five-year long inquiry by the agency, initiated on the basis of a complaint from the Defence Ministry which had itself received a complaint about the engagement of Singapore-based Ashok Patni and his company Aashmore Pvt Ltd by Rolls Royce, they said.

The inquiry was launched on the basis of a letter to the Defence Ministry about the arrangement of Rolls Royce with Patni which was forwarded to the CBI for probe. (AGENCIES)