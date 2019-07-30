India rejoices, medieval practice confined to dustbin of history: Modi on triple talaq bill passage

NEW DELHI: Hailing the passage of the triple talaq bill by Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that a historic wrong done to Muslim women has been corrected and an “archaic and medieval practice” confined to the dustbin of history.

India rejoices today, he said in tweets minutes after Rajya Sabha passed the bill. Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 last week.

Modi said this is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society, as he expressed his thanks to all parties and MPs who supported its passage.

These parties and MPs have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India’s history, he said. (AGENCIES)